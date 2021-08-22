EDITORIAL | SA’s security cluster failed us in July. It cannot do so again

What is the state doing about new threats of violence and is it ready to quell any resultant unrest now or later?

This week will test whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent cabinet reshuffle was worth the trouble.



It followed July’s unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which raised questions about the mettle of SA’s security cluster...