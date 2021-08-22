JUSTICE MALALA | Is Cyril a man with a plan for Monday’s riot threat? I doubt it

As threats resurface, the state owes it to citizens to answer this question and bring the instigators to book

Over the past few weeks there have been indications that those who instigated the deaths, looting and mayhem in July are working at their nefarious plans again. If you keep your ears and eyes open you can see it in a word that slips out here; a whisper there; or a threat, coated in fake revolutionary language, on social media.



In the past few days the signs that the instigators are “winking” at their supporters have been more pronounced. Sometimes it is not subtle — groups using the ANC logo have been calling for a “shutdown” of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday to press home their demand that former president Jacob Zuma, who is in jail for contempt of court and is also accused of corruption related to receiving bribes, be released...