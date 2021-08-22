IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Looks like Ford has learnt how to put out fires

The crisis has led to a complete overhaul of the way the manufacturer treats its customers

To say that Ford Motor Company of SA didn’t handle the Kuga crises of 2017 at all well is something of an understatement.



Granted, having visuals of your SUVs ablaze on the side of highways go viral week after week is about as challenging a public relations crisis as a motor company can face, but Ford’s response on just about every level was too little too late...