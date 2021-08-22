IN YOUR CORNER
WENDY KNOWLER | Looks like Ford has learnt how to put out fires
The crisis has led to a complete overhaul of the way the manufacturer treats its customers
22 August 2021 - 18:47
To say that Ford Motor Company of SA didn’t handle the Kuga crises of 2017 at all well is something of an understatement.
Granted, having visuals of your SUVs ablaze on the side of highways go viral week after week is about as challenging a public relations crisis as a motor company can face, but Ford’s response on just about every level was too little too late...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.