CAROL PATON | Mistrust and misfires: social security proposal exposes broken cabinet

There are two lessons the government can learn from this debacle

It is safe to assume that the social security proposals that emerged last week are dead in the water.



It is hard to know what went on in the mind of social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, or those of her officials. It was wrong and irregular to release a bombshell policy proposal to the public in the form of a green paper without presenting it first to the cabinet...