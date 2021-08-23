Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | If NatJoints isn’t taking threats lightly, why aren’t instigators in the dock?

Not bringing to book those behind July’s unrest, which left 337 people dead, smacks of political damage control

23 August 2021 - 19:10

There was some poetic justice in the news that Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on incitement to violence charges on the same day the National Shutdown campaign failed to kick off. 

While Khanyile, an EFF member known as the face of the student protests, appeared in court for utterances made on Twitter during the recent deadly riots that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, his partners were back-pedalling from their big talk over the past few days. The organisers of the National Shutdown march — pro-Jacob Zuma activists calling for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa — said they were forced to abandon their plans at the 11th hour. ..

