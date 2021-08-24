WILLIAM GUMEDE | If the ANC doesn’t get its act together, SA will become what Zambia was

The events that have unfolded there since 1964 ring familiar when one looks at SA’s current trajectory

Unless the ANC becomes more responsive, honest and competent, it will end up like the United National Independence Party (UNIP) of Zambia. It ruled the country for 27 years, from the start of independence from Britain in 1964, but lost power in 1991 after years of corruption, mismanagement and indifference, never to return to the fore again.



During the August 12 Zambian presidential elections, the once all-powerful UNIP, now led by former Anglican bishop Trevor Mwamba, received a mere 3,036 votes, 0.06% of the overall count...