EDITORIAL | Soon we’ll have only the devil at work in SA
If SA cannot provide jobs for its people, it has no future
25 August 2021 - 18:29
In SA today, more than 64% of people under 25 and actively seeking employment are unable to find a job.
That is an alarming figure, bound to cause instant and intensive despondency among anyone who understands how important the youth are for the future of a nation – and the titanic role that a failing economy plays in a country’s complete ruin...
