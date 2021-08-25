EDITORIAL | Soon we’ll have only the devil at work in SA

If SA cannot provide jobs for its people, it has no future

In SA today, more than 64% of people under 25 and actively seeking employment are unable to find a job.



That is an alarming figure, bound to cause instant and intensive despondency among anyone who understands how important the youth are for the future of a nation – and the titanic role that a failing economy plays in a country’s complete ruin...