JENNIFER PLATT | So many big books, beach reads, autobiographies ... so little time

Many excellent books are being published in September, making it incredibly hard to choose when time is limited

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

If I had a superpower it would be reading a whole book by casually flipping through it for a few minutes. That would be fabulous, and I would want the power to fly (who wouldn’t?).



There are always a few big books I want to read that I just don’t get to. I love keeping books for the summer holidays, but really don’t want to read the big Philip Roth biography or The Satanic Verses (which I still haven’t got around to – eeep!) while slouching on my lounger at the pool sipping a G&T. I need beach reads, soapy thrillers and glitzy celeb bios. Last year I read Carole King’s A Natural Woman and Demi Moore’s Inside Out autobiographies. This year I’m keeping Sharon Stone’s The Beauty of Living Twice and Matthew McConaughey’s Greenlights (an unexpected favourite with book clubs) for the end-of-year break. ..