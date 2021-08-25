Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | So many big books, beach reads, autobiographies ... so little time

Many excellent books are being published in September, making it incredibly hard to choose when time is limited

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
25 August 2021 - 18:29

If I had a superpower it would be reading a whole book by casually flipping through it for a few minutes. That would be fabulous, and I would want the power to fly (who wouldn’t?).

There are always a few big books I want to read that I just don’t get to. I love keeping books for the summer holidays, but really don’t want to read the big Philip Roth biography or The Satanic Verses (which I still haven’t got around to – eeep!) while slouching on my lounger at the pool sipping a G&T. I need beach reads, soapy thrillers and glitzy celeb bios. Last year I read Carole King’s A Natural Woman and Demi Moore’s Inside Out autobiographies. This year I’m keeping Sharon Stone’s The Beauty of Living Twice and Matthew McConaughey’s Greenlights (an unexpected favourite with book clubs) for the end-of-year break. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | So many big books, beach reads, autobiographies ... so little ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Coupled on the tote: Trump, Zuma are thoroughbred confidence ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Ignore the anti-vax brigade and focus on the vax hesitant Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Soon we’ll have only the devil at work in SA Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | If the ANC doesn’t get its act together, SA will become what ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Be a cheug if you must, but lay off the cauliflower Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Is it possible to have a favourite book of all time? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Life getting you down? Pick yourself up with these new titles Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | It’s time to get hygge with these new releases Opinion & Analysis