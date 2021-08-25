Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Coupled on the tote: Trump, Zuma are thoroughbred confidence tricksters

Asking people to donate money to them shows how shameless and entitled Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump are

Tom Eaton Columnist
25 August 2021 - 18:29

The similarities between Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump become clearer by the day, not least in their current penchant for asking their working-class followers to send them money so they can stay out of jail.

Of course, there are some ways in which they are very different. Trump may have done the impossible — bankrupting a casino — but he never came close to bankrupting a whole country the way Zuma did...

