WORD IN THE HAND: PORING

SUE DE GROOT | Principled readers pour over books only when bored to tears

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

I know I can be horribly judgmental at times, and I don’t mean this to be one of those times, but I could not suppress a shudder while reading a book by a South Africa-born author in which scholars are “pouring” over their books.



This phrase conjured up images of bespectacled students weeping buckets over illuminating texts that moved them to tears, which would be commendable except that the word that should have been used here was “poring”...