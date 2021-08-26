Opinion & Analysis

WORD IN THE HAND: PORING

SUE DE GROOT | Principled readers pour over books only when bored to tears

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
26 August 2021 - 19:36

I know I can be horribly judgmental at times, and I don’t mean this to be one of those times, but I could not suppress a shudder while reading a book by a South Africa-born author in which scholars are “pouring” over their books.

This phrase conjured up images of bespectacled students weeping buckets over illuminating texts that moved them to tears, which would be commendable except that the word that should have been used here was “poring”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Principled readers pour over books only when bored to tears Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | History: the thorny subject that’s always fair game for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I’m sorry Beyoncé, some days are diamonds, some days are stones Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Julius, cut the rhetoric and point-scoring and put your people first Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Too often those in power, whom we trust, disappoint us Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...
Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | You think taking the vaccine is bougie? How about a jab in the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Rub insult into a wound worth its weight in salt or it’s in poor ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Take your prick: new flavour of billionaire or a chip off the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Of course Pablo cost an arm and a leg – how else would a sofa ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Insurgency? Insurrection? Whatever it was, it was revolting Opinion & Analysis