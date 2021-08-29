EDITORIAL | Well done, Motshekga, for not making pupils pay for your sins
It was the right decision to keep the October break. Now basic education needs to focus on the real problems
29 August 2021 - 18:48
Scrapping the October school holidays would not have been the solution to the magnitude of problems the department of basic education needs to address.
On Sunday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga confirmed that after a meeting with the nine education MECs on Friday, it was decided the holidays would not be used to “to claw back lost time”...
