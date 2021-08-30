EDITORIAL | If DA mayor did break curfew, docking his salary won’t be enough

The opposition must practise what it preaches and make him an example with his punishment

A week after the DA’s Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga was endorsed as its mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay, he was involved in a serious car accident. The incumbent mayor was on Monday in a serious condition in the high care unit of Netcare Greenacres hospital in Gqeberha.



The circumstances around crash are still under investigation. What we do know is that it was Bhanga’s 44th birthday on Saturday, he was on the road at 11.30pm, an hour and a half after curfew, and his private vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, collided with an Audi. The occupants of the Audi, a woman identified as Nonzwakazi Maho, 44, and a man whose name has not been released, died at the scene. Police confirmed they were investigating a case of culpable homicide, and more charges including breaking curfew under the disaster management act could be added...