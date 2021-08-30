Genetically changed mosquitoes could transform Africa’s fight against malaria

It has been said that malaria breeds poverty and poverty breeds malaria. This is the reality in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa, where after decades of control initiatives there were still some 384,000 deaths and 188-million malaria cases in 2019.

Malaria prevention in African countries heavily depends on using insecticide-treated bed nets and house spraying. These efforts, with effective treatment, have greatly reduced the malaria burden across the continent. But progress stagnated around 2015. Lately, some countries have been reporting increases in cases.

One reason is resistance to insecticides. This is the result of long-term use of chemicals in public health and agriculture. New insecticides are being developed, but they too might become ineffective — and they are expensive.

Malaria control must, therefore, move away from relying too much on insecticides to more sustainable options.

In 2016, a World Health Organisation (WHO) panel concluded that even with the best use of current approaches, there would still be 11-million malaria cases in 2050. What’s needed are longer-term integrated strategies to complement current methods. These may include large-scale environmental management to reduce Anopheles breeding, mosquito-proof homes, stronger health systems and public education focusing on disease prevention.

Fortunately, new technologies are also being developed which could complement these strategies at lower cost and less effort.

One particularly exciting example is the release of genetically programmed mosquitoes, which we call “protector mosquitoes”. Upon mating with wild mosquitoes they produce offspring that are either incapable of any further reproduction or unable to transmit malaria parasites.

Research teams such as Target Malaria, a non-profit consortium co-led by African scientists in Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mali and Uganda, are working to ensure this technology can eventually undergo field evaluation in Africa, once necessary risk assessments and regulatory processes are complete.

Our research group at Ifakara Health Institute is also investigating opinions of different stakeholders on the merits of the technology.

Genetically programmed mosquitoes

In nature, there’s a phenomenon called gene drive, which operates in the process of reproduction. This is when a genetic element is able to increase the chance that it will be inherited by offspring.

Researchers are adapting similar approaches to create revolutionary methods for controlling insect-borne diseases. They are using gene-editing tools to modify what certain mosquitoes are capable of and make sure these capabilities are passed on to the next generation. This is already proven to work in experimental settings.