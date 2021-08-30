I’m proud I was a vaccine guinea pig. Thanks to the trial, you too can be safe

I was lucky to be a vaccine volunteer and a year after getting a Covid-19 jab, I’ve been healthy with zero side effects

A year ago, I became one of the first people in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and, on Monday, I made my sixth, and final, visit to UCT Lung Institute as a vaccine volunteer.



I feel privileged that as a volunteer I got two shots of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine — which prevents severe disease and death — so early on in the pandemic and had no side effects...