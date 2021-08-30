Opinion & Analysis

I’m proud I was a vaccine guinea pig. Thanks to the trial, you too can be safe

I was lucky to be a vaccine volunteer and a year after getting a Covid-19 jab, I’ve been healthy with zero side effects

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
30 August 2021 - 19:42

A year ago, I became one of the first people in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine and, on Monday, I made my sixth, and final, visit to UCT Lung Institute as a vaccine volunteer.

I feel privileged that as a volunteer I got two shots of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine — which prevents severe disease and death — so early on in the pandemic and had no side effects...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Genetically changed mosquitoes could transform Africa’s fight against malaria Opinion & Analysis
  2. I’m proud I was a vaccine guinea pig. Thanks to the trial, you too can be safe Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A mushroom cloud is gathering to rain new cash on the parched ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | If DA mayor did break curfew, docking his salary won’t be enough Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | NCC, do your job and stand up for vehicle-buyers: judge’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...

Related articles

  1. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Where can I volunteer to assist with the ... South Africa
  2. SA paused AstraZeneca, but here’s why volunteers will still take it Opinion & Analysis
  3. ‘Disappointing’, ‘poorly thought through’: experts slate SA vax pause News