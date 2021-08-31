Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Only the ANC would have the gall to ask the public for money

Not being able to pay staff salaries is not only embarrassing, it yet again exposes the ANC’s arrogant incompetence

31 August 2021 - 19:49 By sunday times daily

Who would have thought it would come to this?

A governing party so broke that it has been forced to resort to asking Joe Public help pay its staff salaries – this is what the ANC has become...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | The JSC is shaking the foundations on which it was built Opinion & Analysis
  2. GEORGE PHILIPAS | SA must clean up its act in Africa. Its future depends on it Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | More of the SMME: SA has to get behind entrepreneurs Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Only the ANC would have the gall to ask the public for money Opinion & Analysis
  5. Genetically changed mosquitoes could transform Africa’s fight against malaria Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Well done, Motshekga, for not making pupils pay for your sins Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | If DA mayor did break curfew, docking his salary won’t be enough Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Julius, cut the rhetoric and point-scoring and put your people first Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Soon we’ll have only the devil at work in SA Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Babita Deokaran’s death cannot be written off as collateral damage Opinion & Analysis