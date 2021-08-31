EDITORIAL | Only the ANC would have the gall to ask the public for money
Not being able to pay staff salaries is not only embarrassing, it yet again exposes the ANC’s arrogant incompetence
31 August 2021 - 19:49
Who would have thought it would come to this?
A governing party so broke that it has been forced to resort to asking Joe Public help pay its staff salaries – this is what the ANC has become...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.