EDITORIAL | There must be a more efficient way of renewing a driver’s licence

If the traffic department wants us to renew our licences every five years, then the system should be quick and easy

In this day and age, it is befuddling why the road traffic authorities have not figured out a way of modernising the driver’s licence renewal system, given the advancement of technology.



In Gauteng in particular, drivers are having to contend with a primitive system which requires them to jump through hoops to renew their licences, including standing in long queues and sometimes having to visit the relevant offices more than once. This comes at a cost to both the economy and individuals affected...