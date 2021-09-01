Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | There must be a more efficient way of renewing a driver’s licence

If the traffic department wants us to renew our licences every five years, then the system should be quick and easy

01 September 2021 - 18:45

In this day and age, it is befuddling why the road traffic authorities have not figured out a way of modernising the driver’s licence renewal system, given the advancement of technology.

In Gauteng in particular, drivers are having to contend with a primitive system which requires them to jump through hoops to renew their licences, including standing in long queues and sometimes having to visit the relevant offices more than once. This comes at a cost to both the economy and individuals affected...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Do you fancy it quick or long and slow? Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Lindiwe Zulu must think we’re just porns in her macabre game Opinion & Analysis
  3. EMMANUEL KORO | Everyone but the people in charge can see the wildlife ‘barn’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | No more empty promises about Babita. SA wants the ‘real ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | There must be a more efficient way of renewing a driver’s licence Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | If DA mayor did break curfew, docking his salary won’t be enough Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Only the ANC would have the gall to ask the public for money Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Well done, Motshekga, for not making pupils pay for your sins Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Julius, cut the rhetoric and point-scoring and put your people first Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Soon we’ll have only the devil at work in SA Opinion & Analysis