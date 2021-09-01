EDITORIAL | There must be a more efficient way of renewing a driver’s licence
If the traffic department wants us to renew our licences every five years, then the system should be quick and easy
01 September 2021 - 18:45
In this day and age, it is befuddling why the road traffic authorities have not figured out a way of modernising the driver’s licence renewal system, given the advancement of technology.
In Gauteng in particular, drivers are having to contend with a primitive system which requires them to jump through hoops to renew their licences, including standing in long queues and sometimes having to visit the relevant offices more than once. This comes at a cost to both the economy and individuals affected...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.