EMMANUEL KORO | Everyone but the people in charge can see the wildlife ‘barn’ is on fire

SADC leaders aren’t doing enough to keep conservation afloat during the pandemic. UN agencies aren’t helping either

The Covid-19 pandemic is refusing to go away and causing great damage in Africa — to humankind and the tourism industry. This is drastically reducing the income needed to conserve African wildlife.



“Funding for anti-poaching efforts and basic operating costs, including staff salaries, have been slashed, creating opportunities for poachers as patrolling and other security measures decrease,” said Dan Stiles, a Kenya-based wildlife expert...