JENNIFER PLATT | Do you fancy it quick or long and slow?

For various reasons, some books take longer to read than others, so why not test your speed?

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

My partner, I like to call him Gman (and will from now onwards because partner/boyfriend/significant other is all so cheugy), is always surprised at how quickly I read. He is also a reader and writer, so we always read columns and features together. He is as fast as I am with these, but is shocked at how quickly I get through books.



It boggles his mind. I don’t speed read. I take in as much as I can and don’t do BMEs (only reading the beginning, middle and end) because I feel I would miss so much. There are times though when I wish I could BME some books, like this week when a mystery I emotionally invested in felt like time wasted because the author got the name wrong at the end of the book. Such frustration, especially because I enjoyed it until then. It was an international thriller by a biggish name, so they must have had enough money to pay editors to pick up such a silly mistake. ..