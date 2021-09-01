Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | No more empty promises about Babita. SA wants the ‘real killers’ in the dock

Six men have been arrested for whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s murder, but the true evil lies with those who hired them

01 September 2021 - 18:45

Every now and again the clock stops ticking. We pause. We shake our heads in disbelief. We try to make sense of the senseless. It happened with the rape of nine-month-old Baby Tshepang in 2001; the starvation of Deborah Phehla, one of the Life Esidimeni patients, whose post mortem revealed plastic and brown paper in her stomach; and now the assassination of Babita Deokaran, a known whistle-blower in a corrupt government department.

Her death has really shaken whatever still remains of our trust in the government, our sense of personal and familial security, and our already dimming hopes for the future of SA. It comes on top of other traumas. Covid-19 deaths among friends and family. The stripping of malls and terrifying killings in an orgy of mass looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The frightening unemployment numbers, the highest in the world by some measures...

