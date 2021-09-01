TOM EATON | Lindiwe Zulu must think we’re just porns in her macabre game

Social development minister’s green paper on a state-run pension fund is so grotesque, it’s downright pornographic

Erotic fiction is dizzyingly diverse. Catering to our almost infinite creativity when it comes to getting hot and sweaty in the privacy of our own imaginations, there is tumescent prose for any and every proclivity. And now, thanks to Lindiwe Zulu, there’s even ANC-themed porn.



Of course, the state and most media are pretending that Zulu’s self-published smut — enigmatically entitled Green Paper — is policy rather than porn. And certainly, if you don’t share her party’s lusts, it might look like just another fantastically terrible idea by the malignant clown caravan that brought you state capture, 34% unemployment, load-shedding, Marikana, the July insurrection and Bheki Cele...