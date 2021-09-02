Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | How the mighty ANC has fallen. Once it led, now it follows

It either has stopped caring for its employees, or, worse, has no clue how to gnaw its way out of its troubles

Makhudu Sefara Deputy editor: Sunday Times
02 September 2021 - 20:23

The ANC has always styled itself as a leader of society, a lofty statement laden with many wishes and suppositions. Its known difficulties in managing its employee affairs now place it in an uncomfortable position where it must belatedly learn what many companies and non-governmental organisations learnt years ago — how to be normal.

As it learns the basics of employment relations, it is firmly ensconced in its corner as a follower, rather than leader, of society. The lack of speed in its mutation has fuelled confusion about whether it simply does not care about its employees or if it is failing to learn what it has, as a ruling party, been forcing other firms and NGOs to do — comply with the country’s employment laws and regulations...

