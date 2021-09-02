Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | I spy with my little eye something beginning with C ... China? Codswallop?

If China were to spy on us, what on Earth would they be after, besides learning how not to run a country?

Tom Eaton Columnist
02 September 2021 - 20:23

Since SA’s intelligence agency “leaked” a super-secret report by apparently handing it to News24, claiming that ANC MP Xiaomei Havard is spying for China, journalists have been questioning the provenance of the report and wondering how Havard became an MP in the first place. Nobody, however, seems to be asking the obvious: why on earth would China need to spy on us?

Of course, I don’t want to dismiss the report out of hand. It is theoretically possible, for example, that the reason SA’s intelligence agency failed to see the July insurrection coming, and still hasn’t arrested anyone except a few angry WhatsAppers, is that it’s committed all its resources to trying to catch Havard doing something suspicious, other than being an ANC MP, which is obviously about as suspicious as it gets...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | We accept doctors’ and healers’ advice, so why not that of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | SA can learn lessons from China, but let’s make sure they’re ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I spy with my little eye something beginning with C ... China? ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | How the mighty ANC has fallen. Once it led, now it follows Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Hammer this in with a gavel: they say damages, you ask what’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Lindiwe Zulu must think we’re just porns in her macabre game Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | A mushroom cloud is gathering to rain new cash on the parched ANC Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I’m sorry Beyoncé, some days are diamonds, some days are stones Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Coupled on the tote: Trump, Zuma are thoroughbred confidence ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The problem with extremists is that they’re ... um extreme Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | The ANC is playing Russian roulette, but then DD was in the house Opinion & Analysis
  7. TOM EATON | Hey Mr Taliban, you must think we’ve gone bananas Opinion & Analysis