TOM EATON | I spy with my little eye something beginning with C ... China? Codswallop?

If China were to spy on us, what on Earth would they be after, besides learning how not to run a country?

Since SA’s intelligence agency “leaked” a super-secret report by apparently handing it to News24, claiming that ANC MP Xiaomei Havard is spying for China, journalists have been questioning the provenance of the report and wondering how Havard became an MP in the first place. Nobody, however, seems to be asking the obvious: why on earth would China need to spy on us?



Of course, I don’t want to dismiss the report out of hand. It is theoretically possible, for example, that the reason SA’s intelligence agency failed to see the July insurrection coming, and still hasn’t arrested anyone except a few angry WhatsAppers, is that it’s committed all its resources to trying to catch Havard doing something suspicious, other than being an ANC MP, which is obviously about as suspicious as it gets...