EDITORIAL | If you want citizens to work with the police, Cele, clean up the force

Until South Africans’ trust in the police is restored, it is unlikely the disconnect between them will be repaired

As President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday laid a wreath in honour of the women and men in blue who lost their lives in the line of duty, it stood as a stark reminder of the dangers officers face as they strive to protect South Africans.



Thirty-four law-enforcement personnel perished between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021, and there have been several since, including Const Simon Ntsekeletsa and Sgt Mojalefa Molete (North West officers who we write about in Monday’s edition), and sergeants Nkosinathi Ngcobo, Pumlani Dastile and Sharon Mogale, who were laid to rest at the weekend...