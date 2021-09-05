Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Unless SA stops shouting and starts listening, we are doomed

We don’t have to agree with each other, but we do have to listen to others’ views because if we don’t, SA will implode

05 September 2021 - 18:38

SA is often held up as the most unequal society in the world. During and after the riots in July, media and analysts across the globe returned again and again to this blight on our society.

It is a distinction that should shame us. It should force us to have a national conversation about who we are and where we are headed as a country. The truth is, such inequality (and unemployment and poverty), unless addressed through deliberate, sustained policy and ruthless action, will lead to implosion. It is the tinder for the fire that may lie ahead...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | What’s with the ghosting? When companies just ignore your ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Unless SA stops shouting and starts listening, we are doomed Opinion & Analysis
  3. South African enterprises can’t ignore the risk of cyber attacks Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | If you want citizens to work with the police, Cele, clean up the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | We accept doctors’ and healers’ advice, so why not that of ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Babita Deokaran’s blood is on the ANC’s hands Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | It’s time for us to decide what type of SA we want to live in Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Ask yourselves, SA politicos, why is someone else doing your ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | First step to stop SA going down the toilet? End school pit ... Opinion & Analysis