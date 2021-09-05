JUSTICE MALALA | Unless SA stops shouting and starts listening, we are doomed

We don’t have to agree with each other, but we do have to listen to others’ views because if we don’t, SA will implode

SA is often held up as the most unequal society in the world. During and after the riots in July, media and analysts across the globe returned again and again to this blight on our society.



It is a distinction that should shame us. It should force us to have a national conversation about who we are and where we are headed as a country. The truth is, such inequality (and unemployment and poverty), unless addressed through deliberate, sustained policy and ruthless action, will lead to implosion. It is the tinder for the fire that may lie ahead...