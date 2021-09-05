South African enterprises can’t ignore the risk of cyber attacks

Risk managers in SA must suffer perpetual headaches these days. There is a crammed list of risk management priorities to constantly monitor. These include variable water and electricity supply, physical crime, bribery and corruption, climate change, political instability, civil unrest — the list goes on.

The recent hack at the state-owned rail and ports company Transnet is an alarming reminder of how cyber security has elbowed its way to near the top of the list. Details are understandably sketchy. But the threat was serious enough to take the firm offline for more than a week and for Transnet to invoke the force majeure clause on its contracts.

Ransomware attacks are the fastest growing form of cybercrime in the world. They happen through the infiltration by malicious software of a computer or network. The aim is to limit or restrict access to critical data by encrypting files — effectively locking them — until a ransom is paid.

There is one ransomware attack every 11 seconds globally. That’s roughly each time you finish reading one of these paragraphs. The average downtime after each attack is 21 days. This depends on whether the ransom is paid or not. Ransoms are much maligned in public, but routinely paid in private.

As with all forms of attack, these efforts range on a spectrum of sophistication, from blunt brute force to highly complex and carefully orchestrated.

This is not a uniquely South African problem. However, it does raise the question: how vulnerable is SA to cyber attacks?

The alarming rise in ransomware attacks means many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and private-sector firms are only one click away from disaster. The Transnet cyber attack should sound a warning bell to enterprises that have been slow to beef up their cyber-security systems.

A tale of two securities

Criminal syndicates generally target big fish to secure sizeable ransom payments. In SA, this includes large, listed companies and SOEs, such as Transnet. Listed companies tend to be professionally managed, with risk committees routinely addressing cyber-security risks. These committees regularly adopt best-of-breed mitigation measures, such as a special focus on managed services, vulnerability assessments and contingency plans.