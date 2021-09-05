WENDY KNOWLER | What’s with the ghosting? When companies just ignore your complaints

Some firms claim to treat their customers right, but you’ll often find posts begging them to respond to queries

I’ve never worked in a corporate environment of any kind, and all I know about the “customer-relationship management” is based on 23 years of taking up cases on behalf of customers who haven’t been “managed” very well at all.



In many cases they’ve been mistreated and then ignored when they tried to get the company to make amends. Double whammy...