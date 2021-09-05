Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | What’s with the ghosting? When companies just ignore your complaints

Some firms claim to treat their customers right, but you’ll often find posts begging them to respond to queries

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
05 September 2021 - 18:39

I’ve never worked in a corporate environment of any kind, and all I know about the “customer-relationship management” is based on 23 years of taking up cases on behalf of customers who haven’t been “managed” very well at all.

In many cases they’ve been mistreated and then ignored when they tried to get the company to make amends. Double whammy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | What’s with the ghosting? When companies just ignore your ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Unless SA stops shouting and starts listening, we are doomed Opinion & Analysis
  3. South African enterprises can’t ignore the risk of cyber attacks Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | If you want citizens to work with the police, Cele, clean up the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | We accept doctors’ and healers’ advice, so why not that of ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | NCC, do your job and stand up for vehicle-buyers: judge’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Looks like Ford has learnt how to put out fires Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Didn’t that come with the house? The annoyance of fixtures that ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Is double the difference code for lowering the bar? Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | ‘Similar to smoking’: why anti-vaxxers pay higher premiums at ... Opinion & Analysis