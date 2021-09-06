Opinion & Analysis

NADINE DREYER | Angela Merkel, the assassin in sensible shoes

The outgoing German chancellor had no time for pretensions as she coolly and calculatedly negotiated the political minefield

06 September 2021 - 19:41 By Nadine Dreyer

Hands up everybody who likes politicians. Thought so.

Your average politician is about as popular as a rattlesnake at a baby shower – and for good reason. Most have the instincts of a hyena, the morals of an alley cat and the work ethics of a sloth. ..

