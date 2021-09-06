NADINE DREYER | Angela Merkel, the assassin in sensible shoes

The outgoing German chancellor had no time for pretensions as she coolly and calculatedly negotiated the political minefield

Hands up everybody who likes politicians. Thought so.



Your average politician is about as popular as a rattlesnake at a baby shower – and for good reason. Most have the instincts of a hyena, the morals of an alley cat and the work ethics of a sloth. ..