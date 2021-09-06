TOM EATON | When will the voters register that the ANC’s end is nigh?

The party has been trying to self-destruct for years and this latest howler hardly registered a blip on the Richter scale

Some things are inevitable. The sun will rise in the east. Cyril Ramaphosa will reiterate that he’s going to visit Marikana any day now, just as soon as someone invents roads and internal combustion engines. Jacob Zuma will be released on medical parole.



These are fundamental laws of physics. But what do we make of the ANC’s urgent attempt to self-destruct by almost failing to contest great swathes of 'SA in October’s election?..