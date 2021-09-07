CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A noble ANC led us to the Promised Land, but now it’s left us high and dry

The party has not only let itself down but lamentably the people who look to it for guidance and leadership

I’ve been thinking about the ANC a lot of late.



The leader of the society; the green black and gold, the mass movement, the broad church that gave us Mandela, Sisulu, Tambo, Kathrada, Duma Nokwe. I first heard of the ANC as a child growing up in a Pretoria township towards apartheid’s dying years. It was immortalised in song by “comrades” who wore cargo pants and clenched their fists at a passing Hippo (police Casspir)...