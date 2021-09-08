BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | For killer snack-attack reads, Kellerman’s your man

It seems there’s no stopping the author. He’s been writing for 36 years and a new book is in the pipeline

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I was in deep need of a NikNaks snack-attack book (I always say this to myself in my Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle voice). I’ve been entrenched in a few dense, thick memoirs and novels with really heavy themes and needed something cheesy – twisty yet formulaic to give the old brain and carpal tunnels a break. I settled on the newish (it came out earlier this year) Jonathan Kellerman, called Serpentine.



Usually I gobble up any Kellerman immediately, whether it’s one of his, wife Faye’s or son Jesse’s novels. All are talented writers and they collab brilliantly as well. We, the Sunday Times books team, always wonder how it would be to be at one of their family dinners. Our former contributing editor/book guru Michele Magwood asked him this question when she interviewed him a few years ago and this was his answer: “Interestingly, though my wife Faye and my son Jesse are also best-sellers, and our youngest, Aliza, writes for a living, managing the brand of a software company, that never comes up. Similarly, our two middle daughters are clinical psychologists, but there’s very little shoptalk about that. We are a close-knit family: four children, four in-law children, eight grandkids. So far. When we get together, it’s about having fun. Easy with little children running around!”..