Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The R400k bill may Shaik you a little, but at least Zuma is free as a birdie

The former president got one in (and out) the hole – not too Schabir there, Jacob

Tom Eaton Columnist
08 September 2021 - 19:51

The news that taxpayers have forked over almost R400,000 so Jacob Zuma could be busted out, sorry, I mean “treated in a private hospital” might look somewhat scandalous at first glance.

It is, after all, absurdly offensive that a man who has cost the country billions is costing us yet more, just so that he can wriggle out of his punishment for demonstrating contempt for the commission he himself instituted...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Cyril made a promise to help riot victims. He must honour it Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | For killer snack-attack reads, Kellerman’s your man Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The R400k bill may Shaik you a little, but at least Zuma is free as ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | ANC reprieved? Zuma freed? Don’t expect fairness in ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A noble ANC led us to the Promised Land, but now it’s left us ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | When will the voters register that the ANC’s end is nigh? Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | I spy with my little eye something beginning with C ... China? ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Lindiwe Zulu must think we’re just porns in her macabre game Opinion & Analysis
  4. Zuma’s family and relatives eagerly await his return to Nkandla Politics
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Unless SA stops shouting and starts listening, we are doomed Opinion & Analysis