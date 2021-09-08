TOM EATON | The R400k bill may Shaik you a little, but at least Zuma is free as a birdie

The former president got one in (and out) the hole – not too Schabir there, Jacob

The news that taxpayers have forked over almost R400,000 so Jacob Zuma could be busted out, sorry, I mean “treated in a private hospital” might look somewhat scandalous at first glance.



It is, after all, absurdly offensive that a man who has cost the country billions is costing us yet more, just so that he can wriggle out of his punishment for demonstrating contempt for the commission he himself instituted...