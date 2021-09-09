MAKHUDU SEFARA | Stop just quoting Biko and be the man, all year round

Every year, on the anniversary of Steve Biko’s death, devotees pay lip service to his teachings instead of acting on them

In a few days, black consciousness adherents and some scholars will remind us, as they should, of the terrible and callous killing of Stephen Bantu Biko.



They will find quotes from his popular book, I Write What I Like, to show us how much we have not learnt from Biko’s timeless teachings. They will look at the current crop of politicians and how they lack principles, and then quote Biko: “It is better to die for an idea that will live, than to live for an idea than will die.” They will explain that we are fools for thinking society’s very complex challenges will be resolved by politicians without backbones, politicians without courage to do the right things for posterity because their preoccupation is how close they come to those who issue tenders. ..