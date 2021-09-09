WORD IN THE HAND: SHAMEFACED
SUE DE GROOT | Emoji are shameless and could use more shame
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
09 September 2021 - 20:22
So this week someone asked me why there isn’t a better embarrassed emoji, which I thought was a perfectly legitimate question.
There’s that shocked, big-eyed face which I interpret as “someone very shocked with big eyes” and there are two “blushing” emojis, with varying sizes of smile and fluttery eyelashes, which seem to me to say in a pleased sort of way: “Aw gee whiz, you mean ME?”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.