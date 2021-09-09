Opinion & Analysis

WORD IN THE HAND: SHAMEFACED

SUE DE GROOT | Emoji are shameless and could use more shame

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
09 September 2021 - 20:22

So this week someone asked me why there isn’t a better embarrassed emoji, which I thought was a perfectly legitimate question. 

There’s that shocked, big-eyed face which I interpret as “someone very shocked with big eyes” and there are two “blushing” emojis, with varying sizes of smile and fluttery eyelashes, which seem to me to say in a pleased sort of way: “Aw gee whiz, you mean ME?”..

