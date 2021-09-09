TOM EATON | I do declare, these political parties are having us on

If R30m is all top political parties can siphon from donors, something is definitely rotten in the state of parliament

The Independent Electoral Commission has finally revealed details of donations made to political parties in SA, and the numbers are, er, well, they’re definitely numbers.



Under the Political Party Funding Act, in force since April this year, all parties must declare any donation above R100,000, and on Thursday the IEC put its cards — and receipts — on the table...