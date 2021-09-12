Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Gift of the Givers sets standard for relief organisations

Nothing prevents GOTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from succeeding in his mission: ‘he’s a man with a plan’

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
12 September 2021 - 21:36

In a country so lamentably lacking in service delivery, how can we not love how Gift of the Givers swoops in and saves the day when disaster strikes?

From drilling boreholes as an emergency response to months of inconsistent water supply at Joburg’s Helen Joseph Hospital to getting food and medication to desperate people when supplies to Gauteng and KZN were sabotaged in July’s week of mayhem, its teams showed up in distinctive Springbok green uniforms and did what needed to be done...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Rewards, not penalties, will be more effective for vaccine drive Opinion & Analysis
  2. ‘Many of those who took part in looting and riots feel guilty and remorseful’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Gift of the Givers sets standard for relief organisations Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Upcoming local elections will test SA’s democratic foundations Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Stop just quoting Biko and be the man, all year round Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | What’s with the ghosting? When companies just ignore your ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | NCC, do your job and stand up for vehicle-buyers: judge’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Looks like Ford has learnt how to put out fires Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Didn’t that come with the house? The annoyance of fixtures that ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Is double the difference code for lowering the bar? Opinion & Analysis
  6. WENDY KNOWLER | ‘Similar to smoking’: why anti-vaxxers pay higher premiums at ... Opinion & Analysis