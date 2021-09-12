WENDY KNOWLER | Gift of the Givers sets standard for relief organisations

Nothing prevents GOTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from succeeding in his mission: ‘he’s a man with a plan’

In a country so lamentably lacking in service delivery, how can we not love how Gift of the Givers swoops in and saves the day when disaster strikes?



From drilling boreholes as an emergency response to months of inconsistent water supply at Joburg’s Helen Joseph Hospital to getting food and medication to desperate people when supplies to Gauteng and KZN were sabotaged in July’s week of mayhem, its teams showed up in distinctive Springbok green uniforms and did what needed to be done...