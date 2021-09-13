An investor’s guide to vaccines: inoculation set to be next pot of gold

What is at stake in this booming trade and who stands to benefit?

When investors try to identify the next exciting frontier for mankind, they may think of conquering outer space. But there’s a more vital one here on Earth.



The vaccine industry and the vast ecosystem surrounding it had areas of rapid growth before the pandemic, with developments such as the approval of a new shingles vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...