TOM EATON | The ANC to build a ‘smart city’. Now that’s an indisputable oxymoron
Instead of tabled highfalutin proposals like building a ‘smart city’, Cyril and Co should first figure out how to build toilets
13 September 2021 - 20:29
There’s a theory about why Dubai looks the way it does, namely, like a hundred shiny suppositories pointed at the sun.
In a nutshell, it’s all about who got to Arabia’s oil first, which history and rising damp in Miami tell us was the US. (The British Empire, believing that industry would forever be powered by weak tea, failed to dispatch the necessary bribes and gunboats in time.)..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.