TOM EATON | The ANC to build a ‘smart city’. Now that’s an indisputable oxymoron

Instead of tabled highfalutin proposals like building a ‘smart city’, Cyril and Co should first figure out how to build toilets

There’s a theory about why Dubai looks the way it does, namely, like a hundred shiny suppositories pointed at the sun.



In a nutshell, it’s all about who got to Arabia’s oil first, which history and rising damp in Miami tell us was the US. (The British Empire, believing that industry would forever be powered by weak tea, failed to dispatch the necessary bribes and gunboats in time.)..