EDITORIAL | Fifa Club World Cup offers a chance for return to normalcy

Fifa Club World Cup offers a chance for return to normalcy

Opportunity is knocking on SA’s door and we must take it, as long as we do it safely

It was perhaps no surprise that Japan last week pulled out of hosting the Fifa Club World Cup, with the Asian country now experiencing its worst ever Covid-19 wave and under a state of emergency in the wake of it hosting the Olympics and Paralympics recently.



Fifa revealed that Japan’s football authority said it was “no longer in a position” to host the competition, which features the winners of the six continental club tournaments, as well as a team from the host nation, facing off in a money-spinning and fan-pleasing series of matches...