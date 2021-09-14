Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Fifa Club World Cup offers a chance for return to normalcy

Opportunity is knocking on SA’s door and we must take it, as long as we do it safely

14 September 2021 - 19:55

It was perhaps no surprise that Japan last week pulled out of hosting the Fifa Club World Cup, with the Asian country now experiencing its worst ever Covid-19 wave and under a state of emergency in the wake of it hosting the Olympics and Paralympics recently.

Fifa revealed that Japan’s football authority said it was “no longer in a position” to host the competition, which features the winners of the six continental club tournaments, as well as a team from the host nation, facing off in a money-spinning and fan-pleasing series of matches...

