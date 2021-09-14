TONY LEON | It’s a sad indictment on the ANC that it couldn’t get a quorum for its own bill
But at least we’ve gained some respite from the proposed Employment Equity Amendment Bill
Last Thursday, as my column, “Do the ANC’s small disasters signal the large collapse?", (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2021-09-09-tony-leon-do-the-ancs-small-disasters-signal-the-large-collapse/) for our sister publication Business Day (https://www.businesslive.co.za/) was in the works, I had no idea an event in parliament would provide another example of my thesis.
In the Business Day column, I catalogued the serial chapters of ineptitude and crass negligence, from unpaid staff and tax bills, late registration of municipal candidates and outright bankruptcy which possibly presaged a wider collapse for the ruling party. These smaller disasters could preface the collapse of an empire at some stage, perhaps sooner than expected...
