Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Stop using cheap tricks to score political points, politicians

Some politicians are giving credence to the anti-vax brigade instead of incentivising people to get jabbed

15 September 2021 - 19:42

With local government elections less than seven weeks away, it was inevitable the debate about whether to vaccinate or not would become an electioneering tool.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has taken some heat on social media for his comments this week that government would be making a “terrible mistake” if it was to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory because this would be infringing on people’s rights and government had no right to tell people what they should or shouldn’t put into their bodies...

