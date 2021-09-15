Marriages of inconvenience: the fraught politics of coalitions in SA

The popularity of the ANC has slipped in successive elections from its high of more than 60%. First it declined to under 60% , then to below 50% in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay in 2016.

Nonetheless, the DA shows no sign of benefiting from the ANC’s slack — hardly reaching even 30% of the votes cast. Instead, the ANC’s numbers have been absorbed by small, mostly new parties.

Inevitably, SA is in for many decades of coalitions. This is the central theme of a new book, Marriages of Inconvenience: The Politics of Coalitions in SA, which takes a forward-looking view of the country’s politics, but also an historical one.

Political scientist Susan Booysen and independent think-tank Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection have done themselves proud by assembling a team of 15 scholars to publish this authoritative 528-page volume. It shows the nation’s track record of previous municipal and provincial coalitions, and what factors will influence future successes and failures in the new round of coalitions that will come after the November 1 local government elections.

South Africans ought, at the least, to remember their former Government of National Unity between 1994 and 1997: this was a grand coalition of the then three largest parties in parliament — the ANC, National Party and IFP — diverse in policies, but united in the intention to defuse the threat of continued civil war.