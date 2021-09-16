Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Every man for himself: where’s Zuma to help you now, Hlophe?

Unfortunately for the fallen ones, the former president is too busy fighting his own battles to help them

Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE
16 September 2021 - 20:36

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe this week sought to stop the first impeachment of a judge since the dawn of democracy, while also trying to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending him.

Hlophe’s case went into a hiatus when former president Jacob Zuma was in charge, but the house of cards now seems to be coming apart. Zuma, the man Hlophe tried in vain to help by trying to influence Constitutional Court judges Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde in 2008, is recovering in hospital, awaiting his official release on a separate matter. His arms deal corruption case is set to get under way in the Pietermaritzburg high court...

