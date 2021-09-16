A WORD IN THE HAND: CASCADE

SUE DE GROOT | Office buzzword that reeks of cadavers — coincidence? Don’t think so

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

So the other day I heard someone complain about an unintelligible instruction given to junior workers in her organisation. This message had, it seems, “cascaded” from the company’s directors.



There should have been more synergy, she said, but if you ask me the real problem in this situation is that deceptively pretty word “cascade”...