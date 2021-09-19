BOOK EXTRACT | Hey, boet, did you watch this thing?: Gordhan to Jonas on their axing

Sunday Times Daily is the first to run an extract from ‘Joining the Dots: An unauthorised biography of Pravin Gordhan’

This is an exclusive first extract from Joining the Dots: An unauthorised biography of Pravin Gordhan, by Jonathan Ancer and Chris Whitfield (published last week by Jonathan Ball Publishers)



On 26 March 2017, with Zuma’s approval, Gordhan boarded a plane for London to embark on a roadshow to woo potential investors. He also intended to shore up confidence with global ratings agencies, which independently evaluate and publish research on all bonds issued by corporations and governments. Gordhan was going to try to ensure that South Africa’s economy didn’t slide into “junk” territory, which would signal to investors that the risk of the country’s debt had increased and that the government might not have enough money to pay back what it had borrowed...