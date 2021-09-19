Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Voter turnout will be key in upcoming local elections

Past polls are telling when it comes to the number of registered voters and those who actually made their mark

19 September 2021 - 18:50

When the results of the August 2016 local elections were announced, ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula grabbed his phone and sent out an angry tweet. In the flavoursome, hyperbolic and combative language he is fond of employing, Mbalula wrote: “The white racist political party DA must not say easy victory the majority of our pple did not turn up. Simple cheque the stats you will see.” (sic)

Mbalula was wrong and right. Voters had actually turned up in huge numbers for the 2016 elections compared with previous local elections. More than a million and a half more voters went to the polls in August 2016 for the local elections than those that did in 2011. A total of 15,296,746 South Africans voted that week, an increase of 1,631,832 compared with the 2011 election...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BOOK EXTRACT | Hey, boet, did you watch this thing?: Gordhan to Jonas on their ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Voter turnout will be key in upcoming local elections Opinion & Analysis
  3. BONGANI DLADLA | Women in hard hats should not be a novelty Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The state capture inquiry has been expensive, but important Opinion & Analysis
  5. SA’s excess deaths: what is known and where the gaps are Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Unless SA stops shouting and starts listening, we are doomed Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Babita Deokaran’s blood is on the ANC’s hands Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Is Cyril a man with a plan for Monday’s riot threat? I doubt it Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | When will voters realise looting and killing are not new to ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Stop being a puppet, Cyril. SA urgently needs you to be a ... Opinion & Analysis