ASANDA GCOYI | Vaping bill will smoke the economy, not spark it

The proposed law is likely to slow industry growth and kill the potential for job creation

Vaping has grown exponentially in SA since 2010 to become one of the fastest-growing industries. Though still a small portion of the overall nicotine market, vaping products hold the potential to vastly contribute to job creation SA’s antismoking agenda.



Recently, the Vapour Products Association of SA (VPASA) commissioned NKC African Economics to conduct a study on the economic contribution of the vaping industry to SA’s economy. This was an update of a study conducted in 2018 by Canback EIU which projected that the industry would generate 10,000 direct jobs between 2017 and 2027...