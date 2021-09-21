ASANDA GCOYI | Vaping bill will smoke the economy, not spark it
The proposed law is likely to slow industry growth and kill the potential for job creation
21 September 2021 - 20:13
Vaping has grown exponentially in SA since 2010 to become one of the fastest-growing industries. Though still a small portion of the overall nicotine market, vaping products hold the potential to vastly contribute to job creation SA’s antismoking agenda.
Recently, the Vapour Products Association of SA (VPASA) commissioned NKC African Economics to conduct a study on the economic contribution of the vaping industry to SA’s economy. This was an update of a study conducted in 2018 by Canback EIU which projected that the industry would generate 10,000 direct jobs between 2017 and 2027...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.