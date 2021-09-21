Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Arrogant ANC heading for an own-goal if it’s not careful

If infighting and factionalism in the party doesn’t stop, it will lose to the underdogs

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
21 September 2021 - 20:09

Watching Kaizer Chiefs getting thrashed by a semi-professional outfit manufactured by the ultimate Queen of Bling was the highlight of my Saturday.

Images of Shauwn Mkhize in overpriced Balenciaga boots dancing in victorious celebration after the game, trampling on the sorry little hearts of each and every hurt Chiefs fan, were awfully tacky, but delightfully unforgettable. I popped a priced bottle of chardonnay I’d been saving for such moments...

