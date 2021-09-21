EDITORIAL | Sexual predators at schools must be named and shamed
Including their names on the child protection register so they can’t work with children again is not enough
21 September 2021 - 20:13
Teachers are said to be acting in loco parentis, a Latin phrase meaning “in the place of a parent”. This refers to the legal responsibility of a person to take on some of the functions and responsibilities of a parent.
Besides imparting knowledge, educators are responsible for moulding and shaping young minds. They are expected to be role models and their conduct has to be beyond reproach...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.