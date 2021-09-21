EDITORIAL | Sexual predators at schools must be named and shamed

Including their names on the child protection register so they can’t work with children again is not enough

Teachers are said to be acting in loco parentis, a Latin phrase meaning “in the place of a parent”. This refers to the legal responsibility of a person to take on some of the functions and responsibilities of a parent.



Besides imparting knowledge, educators are responsible for moulding and shaping young minds. They are expected to be role models and their conduct has to be beyond reproach...