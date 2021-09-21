The high turnover in higher education sector and what could turn the tide

Why are tertiary institutions finding it difficult to keep their employees?

“Why are my employees leaving my organisation?” “What can I do to make my valuable employees stay at my organisation?” “What makes employees stay in their employment?”



Employers have been asking these questions for a long time. Let’s be honest, hiring and firing, and continuously having to recruit, select, orientate and train new employees is costly (https://web.a.ebscohost.com/abstract?direct=true&profile=ehost&scope=site&authtype=crawler&jrnl=09742956&AN=97751834&h=6vM3KX1ESQUWH0NazlUyIVg3jiRFWqadVewzddRHooZdenWnAprofass3P%2fTHlNits4Oj62uwRYceujq9jFVLg%3d%3d&crl=c&resultNs=AdminWebAuth&resultLocal=ErrCrlNotAuth&crlhashurl=login.aspx%3fdirect%3dtrue%26profile%3dehost%26scope%3dsite%26authtype%3dcrawler%26jrnl%3d09742956%26AN%3d97751834) on all levels — financially and on the morale of the workforce...