PODCAST: Critical moment for Mavuso Msimang

If your skill isn’t on this list, you can’t come and live in SA, no matter how competent you may be

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
22 September 2021 - 21:05

Former Umkhonto we Sizwe commander, SanParks boss and home affairs director-general Mavuso Msimang is widely recognised as one of the most level-headed people to emerge from the struggle against apartheid.

Now retired, he has been corralled by President Cyril Ramaphosa to do an almost impossible job - speed up the process by which someone with a so-called “critical skill” can come and live and work in SA. ..

