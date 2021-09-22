PODCAST: Critical moment for Mavuso Msimang

If your skill isn’t on this list, you can’t come and live in SA, no matter how competent you may be

Former Umkhonto we Sizwe commander, SanParks boss and home affairs director-general Mavuso Msimang is widely recognised as one of the most level-headed people to emerge from the struggle against apartheid.



Now retired, he has been corralled by President Cyril Ramaphosa to do an almost impossible job - speed up the process by which someone with a so-called “critical skill” can come and live and work in SA. ..